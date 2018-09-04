Woman was driving too fast when she crashed into a Columbia home, police say

The woman who crashed her car into a Columbia residence Monday was identified by the police and faces multiple charges after the collision that sent a man to the hospital.
Wilma Hugee was charged with driving too fast for conditions, and driving without a license, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The 51-year-old drove a Nissan Maxima into a Columbia man’s living room around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the police reported.
The police said the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue, just off Harden Street and Colonial Drive, near C.A. Johnson High School.
A male resident was on a living room couch when the car came through the wall, according to the police, who reported he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
There is no word on his condition.
Hugee was not injured in the crash, WIS-TV reported.
According to the police, Hugee lost control of the Maxima before veering off the side of the road and crashing into the apartment. “Speed was a contributing factor of the collision,” police reported.
The wreck caused up to $20,000 in damage, Columbia police said.
Staff writer Avery Wilks contributed to this report.
Comments