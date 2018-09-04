South Carolina

September 4, 2018 7:13 PM

Woman was driving too fast when she crashed into a Columbia home, police say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

The woman who crashed her car into a Columbia residence Monday was identified by the police and faces multiple charges after the collision that sent a man to the hospital.

Wilma Hugee was charged with driving too fast for conditions, and driving without a license, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The 51-year-old drove a Nissan Maxima into a Columbia man’s living room around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the police reported.

The police said the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue, just off Harden Street and Colonial Drive, near C.A. Johnson High School.

A male resident was on a living room couch when the car came through the wall, according to the police, who reported he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

There is no word on his condition.

Hugee was not injured in the crash, WIS-TV reported.

According to the police, Hugee lost control of the Maxima before veering off the side of the road and crashing into the apartment. “Speed was a contributing factor of the collision,” police reported.

The wreck caused up to $20,000 in damage, Columbia police said.

Staff writer Avery Wilks contributed to this report.

Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck

A car smashed against the NC Museum of History in Raleigh on Friday morning as part of an accident, cracking the facade of the building.

Ron Gallagher rgallagher@newsobserver.com

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

View more video

South Carolina