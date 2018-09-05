Scheme that hid rare turtles in candy wrappers brings down SC wildlife smugglers

Four men involved in an international wildlife smuggling operation with South Carolina connections pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for their roles in the scheme to illegally buy and sell rare turtles on the black market.
The men, three from South Carolina and one from Florida, had agreed last month to plead guilty to federal wildlife smuggling charges after the ring’s leader admitted his involvement in the operation, records show. Those pleading guilty Wednesday included a Florida man accused of shipping turtles illegally and a father-son combination who received packages or money as part of the operation.
Wednesday’s pleas are the latest development in a federal probe of illicit wildlife trading between Hong Kong and South Carolina, an operation that also has ensnared accused wildlife smugglers from New York and New Jersey.
The scheme involved wrapping rare turtles in candy paper, then putting them in shipping containers and labeling the boxes as snacks, in an effort to avoid detection. Turtles traded between Hong Kong and the U.S. were valued on the black market at a minimum of $400,000, but possibly more, prosecutors said.
Winston Holliday, an assistant U.S. attorney in Columbia, said the case sends a message that illegal wildlife smuggling is a serious offense. Bringing wildlife illegally into the U.S. or shipping it overseas can spread disease and hurt native animal populations, he said. Other cases similar to the one in South Carolina now are being prosecuted around the country, he said.
Pleading guilty to wildlife conspiracy charges Wednesday were Matthew Harrison Kail, 30, of Florida; S.C. resident Joseph Logan Brooks, 29, whose address was not immediately available; and Matthew Tyler Fischer, 25, of Harleyville. All could receive five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, although the guilty pleas could help reduce the maximum penalties. In pleading guilty, the men lose the right to vote and to own a firearm, prosecutors said.
Harleyville resident William Martin Fischer, the 48-year-old father of Matthew Fischer, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of wildlife trafficking. William Fischer faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Wednesday’s developments follow the June 19 guilty plea of a Holly Hill man prosecutors called the ringleader of the smuggling operation. Steven Verren Baker, 38, remains in the Richland County jail awaiting sentencing.
Baker was accused of receiving rare turtles at an Orangeburg County address he shared with Brooks. The Fischers were accused of receiving packages from Hong Kong at a Harlevyille address, as well as receiving money through the scheme. Kail had been accused of trapping protected turtles from a wildlife refuge in North Carolina.
All but Matthew Fischer declined comment.
After pleading guilty Wednesday, Matthew Fischer said he unwittingly became mixed up in the operation when Baker asked to use his bank accounts to receive money. Fischer said he worked with Baker in a legal wildlife sales business, but did not realize until much later that illicit sales were involved.
“I was pretty much dragged in by Steve Baker because of the things he did,’’ Fischer said, noting that he first met Baker when he was about 12 years old. He later worked and lived with Baker at a home in Holly Hill, sometimes babysitting Baker’s children, Fischer said. Fischer said he’s sorry he became ensnared in the illiciit wildlife trade.
“Do I believe I should be here? No. But do I see government’s point of view? Yes,’’ Fischer said.
The international trade in reptiles is a substantial concern in South Carolina and other southeastern states, where native turtles are being scooped up and shipped overseas for use as pets or for food. Many Asian species are dwindling, putting more pressure on southeastern turtles. But Asian turtles also still are being sent to the U.S. in violation of American and international laws.
The illicit and loosely regulated wildlife trade is a shadowy business that can bring big money to those who deal in exotic animals. But it is imperiling native, species, threatening to spread disease and attracting unsavory characters to the Palmetto State, The State newspaper reported in a series about the trade two months ago.
South Carolina has some of the nation’s weakest laws over the trade in reptiles, meaning criminal cases often are made by federal prosecutors with help from state investigators. South Carolina has provided the names of up to 30 suspects to federal authorities or other state agencies, although not all of the cases are related, The State newspaper reported in July
Baker was considered one of the major wildlife dealers in South Carolina, state investigators said. From his home in Holly Hill, he earned more than $100,000 one year trading in turtles, The State reported in July. His work included connections with a New York dealer and shipments of turtles from major international airports, records show. As part of his June guilty plea, Baker agreed to cooperate with investigators looking into others involved in the turtle smuggling operation.
Another man, William Gangemi of New Jersey, also is accused but was not expected in federal court Wednesday.
