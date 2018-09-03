Car involved in Lancaster fatal crash had been reported stolen, sheriff’s office says

The 21-year-old Lancaster man who died in a one-vehicle car crash early Sunday was driving a car that had previously been reported as stolen to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Doug Barfield confirmed the car involved in the wreck had been reported stolen, but was not able to give more details Monday.

Jacob Colt Miles of Lancaster was killed in the single-vehicle collision at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Woodland and Crescent drives in Lancaster, said Jennifer Collins, Lancaster County deputy coroner.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Collins said.

