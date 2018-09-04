12-year-old who survived a brain tumor gunned down running for cover, SC cops say

Twelve-year-old Fantasia Shyann Jackson survived a brain tumor and other physical ailments, but she was killed shortly after returning from the fair.

WPDE reported the South Carolina girl had just been dropped off at her grandparents’ Timmonsville home after a visit to the fair when she was shot to death.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office reported three men have been charged with murder in Jackson’s death. Michael Christian Barclay, who was arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y., is the person the sheriff’s office said shot Jackson “as she was running for cover.”

The sheriff’s office reported the shooting occurred Aug. 25.

The Associated Press previously reported that Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Jackson died shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred following a fight at a party where the Timmonsville Police Department said Cedric Young “shot up” a house after he was beaten up, WBTW reported. A man found Young on a nearby street and opened fire, killing the 12-year-old girl, the station reported.

That man was later identified as Barclay, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson had been through a lot in her life.

In addition to the brain tumor that was diagnosed when she was 4 years old, WPDE reported Jackson had both hips replaced when she was 10.

“She has problems walking and stuff ... had a surgery and everything done and she came out of that walking pretty good,” Jackson’s cousin, Tony Gee said, per abcnews4.com.

The seventh-grader at Johnson Middle School was remembered for many positive attributes, including her smile.

“Fantasia, was a sweet and kind little girl, she had such a beautiful smile, and I will always remember her beautiful smile and her beautiful eyes, and her smile,” Rebecca Bostick posted on Jackson’s obituary.

Jackson’s uncle, Demetrius Gee, echoed those sentiments.

“She just kept that same smile even walking with a walker,” said Gee, a minister at Zion Temple Holiness Church in Florence, according to WBTW. “She just smiled at you. ... The way she left, she was healthy, she was doing good.”





Her shocking death left a void in the family.

“I suppose to be waking my baby up to go to school. Not making funeral arrangements,” said Vernessa Gee Jackson, the 12-year-old’s mother, said, per WPDE.

Jackson’s funeral was held Saturday at the Timmonsville Education Center, and she was buried in Sansbury Cemetery, according to her obituary. WBTW reported a candlelight vigil was held in her memory that night.

Although Jackson has been laid to rest, her death is still being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.





The sheriff’s office said Barclay will be extradited from New York to Florence County to face the murder charge. There is no word on when Barclay will be transported to S.C.

Along with Barclay, Demonta Kabora Hickson and Jimmy Lee Hampton, Jr., have been charged with murder in Jackson’s death, according to the sheriff’s office, which referred to Hickson and Hampton as “co-defendants.” Both appeared in court Tuesday and are being held in the Florence County Detention Center.