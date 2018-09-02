Three seriously injured after being thrown from float into a tree on Lake Murray, cops say

Three men were seriously injured Saturday on Lake Murray, according to authorities.

The men, all close to 20 years old, were being towed on a float behind a boat on the lake, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster told The State Sunday.

Foster said all three were injured when the boat made a hard turn and they were thrown on shore.

After being thrown off their float, the men crashed into a tree, according to Capt. Robert McCullough, spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

One of the men was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, where the other two men were also taken, Foster reported.

There was no specific update on their conditions, but McCullough said the situation was “serious.” He said one of the men had been released, but the other two remained in the hospital’s care.

Foster said SCDNR is leading the investigation, with McCullough adding that it is possible that criminal charges could be filed.



