Stranger was on top of dresser in the nursery, repeating ‘Give me the baby,’ SC cops say

It is a parent’s nightmare.

Somebody has broken into their home and wants to take their child.

While it sounds like something found in a horror movie, it was a real situation one South Carolina family and their neighbors encountered Friday.





Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies reported they arrested Brandi Nichole Almond after she broke into multiple houses and confronted the residents. That included an incident in a baby’s nursery, where the 33-year-old Inman resident repeatedly said “give me the baby.”

After hearing a noise, the baby’s father said he entered his child’s room and saw an unknown woman, later identified as Almond, on top of a dresser “trying to hide,” according to the incident report. The man told law enforcement his home was locked.

The sheriff’s office said the father asked Almond what she was doing, and she began repeating “give me the baby, I got to go, they are coming.”

Then Almond “attempted to grab the baby from his wife,” according to the incident report, before she “laid down in the front yard for a few minutes,” and then went to the next-door neighbor’s home.

Almond “barged” into the unlocked home and was “hollering“ and “rambling” for help, before she got on her hands and knees when she was asked to leave, per the incident report.

Deputies reported that the neighbor grabbed Almond and “drug her outside,” where she “laid down in some tree branches ... in an attempt to hide from the police.”

Almond struggled with deputies as they tried to put her in the back of a patrol car, according to the incident report. As deputies tried to restrain Almond, they said she was yelling “monkeys are out to get me.”

Almond was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to jail records at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where she remains behind bars. Her bond has not been set.