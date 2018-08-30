Earth Fare has 100-plus jobs to fill at its Fort Mill store. Here’s how to interview.

Earth Fare is hiring.

The grocery store needs to fill more than 100 jobs for the opening a new Fort Mill area location. Full-time and part-time positions are available “spanning all disciplines,” according to the company.

A job fair is set for Sept. 12-15 at the Courtyard Rock Hill, 1300 River Run Court, Rock Hill. The hiring event runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. Earth Fare asks candidates to apply online at earthfare.com/fortmill prior to the job fair.

Appointments aren’t necessary. On-site interviews will be held.

Founded in 1975, the Asheville, N.C.-based chain now has more than 40 locations. The Fort Mill area store is located at 2351 Len Patterson Road, suite 103. Earth Fare announced a fall opening, though the date hasn’t been set. Earth Fare is a specialty organic and natural foods store.

Another Earth Fare location will open at RiverGate shopping area in Charlotte, near Lake Wylie.

Both new locations will be 24,000 square feet. For more on the new stores, visit earthfare.com.