SC couple killed in 9-vehicle crash on NC interstate

A Georgetown couple was killed in a nine-vehicle crash on a North Carolina interstate Wednesday.
McRoy and Josephine Skipper died in the collision on Insterstate 40 in Johnston County shortly after noon.
McRoy Skipper served as the longtime chairman of the Tidelands Health Board of Trustees and was a CPA and partner with WebsterRogers LLP in Georgetown and Pawleys Island, according to a news release from the company.
“The loss isn’t just our own, McRoy and Jo were staples in both their community and the profession, leaving so many individuals behind in the wake of this tragedy,” said Chuck Talbert, WebsterRogers officer of managing partner, in the release. “We are the lucky ones to have known the Skippers and will keep their family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”
The News & Observer reports the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a flatbed truck hauling lumber. Authorities told the newspaper it happened after the driver of the utility truck struck several vehicles and caused a chain reaction of crashes.
Another person was also killed and others were injured in the crash that closed the interstate for hours Wednesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol told The News & Observer. The identity of the other victim killed in the wreck has not been released.
“We have lost tremendous leaders in our community and great friends to our chamber,” President & CEO of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce Beth Stedman said.
McRoy Skipper worked in accounting for over 40 years and was priorly the president of the South Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
In addition, he held several leadership roles for local organizations including Georgetown Rotary, Charleston Southern University, Winyah Indigo Society, Georgetown Economic Development Alliance, and the Georgetown Water and Sewer District.
