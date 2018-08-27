SC Gov. McMaster compares Democratic opponent James Smith and running mate to ‘dogs’

S.C. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster Monday night referred to his Democratic opponent, state Rep. James Smith, and running mate as “dogs.”
McMaster, addressing a crowd of about 1,250 gathered for U.S. Rep, Jeff Duncan’s, R-Laurens, 8th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ, told GOP voters not to be fooled by the seemingly “reasonable” Democrats like Smith and running mate, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster.
“Most of our Democratic opposition are pretending they’re really Republicans way down deep,” McMaster said. “They won’t tell you how they vote. They won’t tell you how they think, but I will tell you they are far out to the left. They are extreme.
“... Now, they’ll come up and talk to you, and they seem so nice. They seem reasonable. But, then you remember they’re in the same league as Nancy Pelosi.”
McMaster then listed off polarizing national Democratic figures, including Harry Reid, Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, saying Smith and Norrell are “on the team.”
“Our Democratic friends are a lot like dogs. One on one, they’re really nice, but in a pack they’re dangerous,” McMaster, an avid bulldog owner, said to applause. “So I tell you, we can’t let up. We got to go hard. And in South Carolina we are making progress, and it’s because we have a president ... Donald Trump, who is one of the greatest we have ever had or ever will have.”
Norrell responded to McMaster’s comments, tweeting: “Ha! @henrymcmaster says @JamesSmithSC and I are ‘nice’ one on one, but also make a ‘dangerous’ team! You bet we do! Ready to shake things up! #SmithNorrell.”
A poll released last week by Smith’s campaign shows the Columbia Democrat trailing McMaster, also of Columbia, by 4 percentage points.
McMaster has the support of 47 percent of voters, the poll says, to Smith’s 43 percent, with 10 percent undecided.
Smith’s poll found McMaster is far better known than Smith. Eighty nine percent of respondents said they recognized McMaster’s name compared to only 42 percent for Smith. But those surveyed did not have high opinions of the governor.
McMaster’s campaign, instead, has pointed to a poll by the Tarrance Group, done for the Republican Governors Association, that shows McMaster with a wider lead over Smith — 52-41.
Comments