Spartanburg County deputy involved in shooting. Coroner called, officials say

A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy has been involved in a shooting, reports TV station WYFF.
The incident occurred Friday morning in Enoree, WSPA reported. That’s about 80 miles northwest of Columbia.
Fox Carolina is reporting the incident happened in a wooded area and involved a suspect who was “pointing a crossbow at deputies” as they responded to a sexual assault call.
The suspect was shot after ignoring commands to lower the crossbow, the station reported. The woman who reported being assaulted was also found in the area, the station said.
A statement from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the coroner had been called to the scene, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
The shooting investigation is being staged on Grace Chapel Road, WSPA reported.
