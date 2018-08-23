York Co. kids tell police stranger tried to lure them into truck, police say

Deputies in York County are looking for a man in a pickup truck after two boys told police a stranger tried to get them to get into his truck Wednesday after they got off the school bus, police said.

The boys, who are brothers, ran to a family member’s home on Sherer Road outside York around 2:35 p.m., said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office. The mother of the children called police around 5 p.m., according to an incident report.

Patrol officers canvassed the area but did not find the truck, Faris said.

The ages of the children was not released.

The children were heading home after getting off the school bus, Faris said.

The incident report states the children were in “the driveway” when the man approached them. The boys then “took off running” toward another family member’s home, the report states.

“The children were not hurt, and they did not get into the vehicle,” Faris said. “We are continuing to investigate what happened.”





The children described the driver as a white male between the ages of 50 and 60, Faris said.

The pickup truck was described as a Ford, gray, brown and red in color, Faris said.

Tim Cooper, spokesperson for the York school district, said the family reported the incident to police, but not the school district. The the school district found out information Thursday by social media posts from the sheriff’s office, Cooper said. The sheriff’s office put out Facebook and Twitter statements about the incident, Cooper said.

The school district then immediately started looking into the incident. The school bus driver did not report anything to the transportation office Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning about seeing anything out of the ordinary, Cooper said.

“The driver is a veteran driver with experience with young children getting off her bus,” Cooper said.

The York school district trains its drivers to be vigilant and wary, and continues to remind the drivers to be watchful for anything that is not ordinary near bus stops, Cooper said.





