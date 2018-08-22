Getting married in South Carolina may save you a few thousand dollars, study says

Happily engaged couples rejoice: South Carolina was ranked one of the least expensive states to have a wedding.
According to a study by investment site 24/7 Wall St., South Carolina is the 10th cheapest state when it comes to your big day, with the typical wedding costing $20,846.
Considering the average American wedding costs about $25,000 — according to the report — Palmetto State couples save some serious cash. Couples in Hawaii spend on average $37,078 for a wedding, topping South Carolina couples by more than $16,000.
To rank all 50 states, 24/7 Wall St. took a look at the average costs of 2017 weddings, which was collected by The Wedding Report, Inc, a nuptials research company, according to the study.
Researchers found couples in the northeast tend to pay the most for weddings, according to the study. States experiencing more poverty or have a lower median household income tend to see less expensive weddings.
In eight states — Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, Tennessee and Louisiana — couples spend and average of $20,000 or less.
The study broke wedding costs in the Palmetto State down further.
The average cost of a wedding dress in South Carolina is about $1,177, the 24th lowest in the country. The average ring cost came in at about $3,172, the 16th lowest.
