2-year-old dies after truck backs over him at SC home

A South Carolina toddler died after being hit by a pickup truck at his family’s home Monday, according to authorities.
The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a home near the Woodruff area of Spartanburg County, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 26-year-old man was backing a Dodge Ram pickup on private property when the truck hit a pedestrian, Hovis said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the truck backed over 2-year-old Landon Bryce Holcombe, according to WYFF. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hovis said no charges will be filed against the driver, whom the coroner identified as a family member, according to FOX Carolina.
The State is not identifying the driver because no charges were filed.
Landon’s death came less than two days after a 1-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run in Aiken County. The driver in that case is in jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
