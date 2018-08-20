Think you have what it takes to be a MasterChef? SC cooks get chance to compete

Ever wanted to meet Gordon Ramsay in person? South Carolina chefs may soon have their chance.
TV cooking competition MasterChef is holding an open casting call in Charleston on Sept. 8, according to the show’s website.
Chefs who make it out to the call will have to bring one dish to wow the food judges, according to the site. Competitors will be given three minutes to plate the dish, but no time to cook or heat it up.
Aspiring MasterChefs are also expected to being their own dishes and utensils, according to the site.
Attendees who amaze enough to get chosen for the show will then have a shot to compete on season ten for the title of MasterChef and a cash grand prize.
Cooks are asked to pre-register online and to bring an application to the casting call, though those items are not required.
Those who can’t make it to the Sept. 8 audition in Charleston can catch the next closes one in Atlanta on Sept. 15.
Comments