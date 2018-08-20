Police investigating alligator-related death in SC

Police are investigating a death of a person involving an alligator in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island early Monday morning, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage.
Bromage said he got a phone call about the incident about 9:45 a.m.
Beaufort County coroner Ed Allen was not able to immediately provide details about the death but said he was in route to the scene just before 10 a.m.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue is on the scene assisting law enforcement and the coroner, spokesperson Joheida Fister said.
Alligators usually are not aggressive toward humans and most attacks are non-fatal, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
This story will be updated.
Comments