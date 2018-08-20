Among featured sites in the guide: Tingley Memorial Hall (front facade, circa 2007), Claflin University
Applying to an SC college? Here are your chances of getting in

By Lucas Daprile

ldaprile@thestate.com

August 20, 2018 01:41 PM

Applying to the University of South Carolina or College of Charleston? Your chances of getting in are pretty good. But if you’re planning on Clemson University, Claflin University or Columbia International University, you might want to have a backup plan.

That’s according to the most recently released data from the U.S. Department of Education.

It’s worth noting there is bound to be a difference in applicants — as in, the people applying for Clemson may be different than those applying to USC Lancaster — but that’s hard to quantify, as the data does not show applicants’ test scores or average GPA.

Of everyone who applied in the 2017-18 school year, here is a look at how many were admitted, according to the latest disclosures from the U.S. Department of Education:

USC-main campus

  • 26,015 applicants

  • 72 percent of total applicants admitted

  • 31 percent of those admitted who eventually enrolled

Clemson

  • 26,242 applicants

  • 47 percent of applicants admitted

  • 29 percent of those admitted who enrolled

The Citadel

  • 2,642 applicants

  • 81 percent of applicants admitted

  • 32 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Coastal Carolina University

  • 18,563 applicants

  • 61 percent admitted

  • 21 percent of those admitted who enrolled

College of Charleston

  • 11,900 applicants

  • 80 percent admitted

  • 19 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Francis Marion University

  • 3,787 applicants

  • 60 percent admitted

  • 30 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Lander University

  • 4,368 applicants

  • 48 percent admitted

  • 37 percent of those admitted who enrolled

S.C. State University

  • 2,521 applicants

  • 78 percent admitted

  • 30 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Aiken

  • 3,075 applicants

  • 53 percent admitted

  • 35 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Beaufort

  • 2,211 applicants

  • 64 percent admitted

  • 34 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Upstate

  • 3,809 applicants

  • 58 percent admitted

  • 40 percent those admitted who enrolled

Winthrop University

  • 4,573 applicants

  • 73 percent admitted

  • 31 percent those admitted who enrolled

USC-Lancaster

  • 769 applicants

  • 65 percent admitted

  • 64 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Salkehatchie

  • 828 applicants

  • 59 percent admitted

  • 49 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Sumter

  • 688 applicants

  • 69 percent admitted

  • 56 percent of those admitted who enrolled

USC-Union

  • 479 applicants

  • 75 percent admitted

  • 51 percent those admitted who enrolled

Anderson University

  • 2,322 applicants

  • 79 percent admitted

  • 37 percent those admitted who enrolled

Bob Jones University

  • 1,062 applicants

  • 86 percent admitted

  • 65 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Charleston Southern University

  • 4,125 applicants

  • 56 percent admitted

  • 27 percent those admitted who enrolled

Claflin University

  • 9,767 applicants

  • 41 percent admitted

  • 13 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Coker College

  • 1,389 applicants

  • 62 percent admitted

  • 25 percent those admitted who enrolled

Columbia College

  • 880 applicants

  • 87 percent admitted

  • 21 percent those admitted who enrolled

Columbia International University

  • 584 applicants

  • 28 percent admitted

  • 53 percent those admitted who enrolled

Converse College

  • 1,496 applicants

  • 71 percent admitted

  • 25 percent those admitted who enrolled

Erskine College

  • 1,227 applicants

  • 55 percent admitted

  • 29 percent those admitted who enrolled

Furman University

  • 5,002 applicants

  • 61 percent admitted

  • 23 percent those admitted who enrolled

Limestone College

  • 3,003 applicants

  • 50 percent admitted

  • 25 percent those admitted who enrolled

Newberry College

  • 1,807 applicants

  • 58 percent admitted

  • 34 percent those admitted who enrolled

North Greenville University

  • 1,701 applicants

  • 61 percent admitted

  • 52 percent those admitted who enrolled

Presbyterian College

  • 2,277 applicants

  • 65 percent admitted

  • 19 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Southern Wesleyan University

  • 953 applicants

  • 53 percent admitted

  • 38 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Voorhees College

  • 7,669 applicants

  • 53 percent admitted

  • 4 percent those admitted who enrolled

Wofford College

  • 3,101 applicants

  • 69 percent admitted

  • 21 percent of those admitted who enrolled

Spartanburg Methodist College

  • 1,748 applicants

  • 61 percent admitted

  • 46 percent those admitted who enrolled

MUSC’s statistics were not reported because it does not admit undergraduate freshmen. Technical colleges and other institutions with open enrollment were not included.

