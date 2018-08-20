Applying to an SC college? Here are your chances of getting in

Applying to the University of South Carolina or College of Charleston? Your chances of getting in are pretty good. But if you’re planning on Clemson University, Claflin University or Columbia International University, you might want to have a backup plan.

That’s according to the most recently released data from the U.S. Department of Education.

It’s worth noting there is bound to be a difference in applicants — as in, the people applying for Clemson may be different than those applying to USC Lancaster — but that’s hard to quantify, as the data does not show applicants’ test scores or average GPA.

Of everyone who applied in the 2017-18 school year, here is a look at how many were admitted, according to the latest disclosures from the U.S. Department of Education:

USC-main campus

26,015 applicants

72 percent of total applicants admitted





31 percent of those admitted who eventually enrolled

Clemson

26,242 applicants

47 percent of applicants admitted

29 percent of those admitted who enrolled

The Citadel

2,642 applicants





81 percent of applicants admitted





32 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Coastal Carolina University

18,563 applicants





61 percent admitted





21 percent of those admitted who enrolled

College of Charleston

11,900 applicants





80 percent admitted





19 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Francis Marion University

3,787 applicants





60 percent admitted





30 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Lander University

4,368 applicants





48 percent admitted





37 percent of those admitted who enrolled





S.C. State University

2,521 applicants





78 percent admitted





30 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Aiken

3,075 applicants





53 percent admitted





35 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Beaufort

2,211 applicants





64 percent admitted





34 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Upstate

3,809 applicants





58 percent admitted





40 percent those admitted who enrolled





Winthrop University

4,573 applicants





73 percent admitted





31 percent those admitted who enrolled





USC-Lancaster

769 applicants





65 percent admitted





64 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Salkehatchie

828 applicants





59 percent admitted





49 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Sumter

688 applicants





69 percent admitted





56 percent of those admitted who enrolled





USC-Union

479 applicants





75 percent admitted





51 percent those admitted who enrolled





Anderson University

2,322 applicants





79 percent admitted





37 percent those admitted who enrolled





Bob Jones University

1,062 applicants





86 percent admitted





65 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Charleston Southern University

4,125 applicants





56 percent admitted





27 percent those admitted who enrolled





Claflin University

9,767 applicants





41 percent admitted





13 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Coker College

1,389 applicants





62 percent admitted





25 percent those admitted who enrolled





Columbia College

880 applicants





87 percent admitted





21 percent those admitted who enrolled





Columbia International University

584 applicants





28 percent admitted





53 percent those admitted who enrolled





Converse College

1,496 applicants





71 percent admitted





25 percent those admitted who enrolled





Erskine College

1,227 applicants





55 percent admitted





29 percent those admitted who enrolled





Furman University

5,002 applicants





61 percent admitted





23 percent those admitted who enrolled





Limestone College

3,003 applicants





50 percent admitted





25 percent those admitted who enrolled





Newberry College

1,807 applicants





58 percent admitted





34 percent those admitted who enrolled





North Greenville University

1,701 applicants





61 percent admitted





52 percent those admitted who enrolled





Presbyterian College

2,277 applicants





65 percent admitted





19 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Southern Wesleyan University

953 applicants





53 percent admitted





38 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Voorhees College

7,669 applicants





53 percent admitted





4 percent those admitted who enrolled

Wofford College

3,101 applicants





69 percent admitted





21 percent of those admitted who enrolled





Spartanburg Methodist College

1,748 applicants





61 percent admitted





46 percent those admitted who enrolled

MUSC’s statistics were not reported because it does not admit undergraduate freshmen. Technical colleges and other institutions with open enrollment were not included.