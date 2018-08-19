Not in my back yard. SC residents don’t want homeless women’s shelter in neighborhood

Several residents of a South Carolina neighborhood have said they are not against the idea of a shelter to help homeless women, they just don’t want it to be located near where they live.

They raised their concerns and voiced their opposition to rezoning the proposed site of the homeless women’s shelter during a recent town council meeting in Summerville, postandcourier.com reported.

The proposed shelter would move into the building previously occupied by a catering business, Ju Ju’s Gourmet, and would be operated by Dorchester County Community Outreach, which runs the nearby Home of Hope men’s shelter, according to abcnews4.com.

A member of the the town Planning Commission said it’s the site, and how rezoning would impact the area that is his chief concern.

“We just really felt like that wasn’t the appropriate place to put a shelter for women,” commission member Charlie Cuzzell said, per journalscene.com. “We had no concerns about the program.”

The rezoning would allow for “mobile homes, duplexes, group homes and schools,” postandcourier.com reported. A woman who lives across the street from the proposed shelter, Collen Engbrock, said she doesn’t want it there because of how it might negatively impact property values in the area.

“I think it’s not a great idea. I think it’s just a really bad location,” said area resident Amber Williams, who said she has volunteered at the men’s shelter and does see a need for an equivalent facility for women, just not at the proposed location, according to live5news.com. “There’s no sidewalk. It’s super dangerous. There’s not any parks nearby for people to take their kids and things like that. There’s not enough parking, and it’s just a small house.”

Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson is also against rezoning for the homeless women’s shelter.

“The zoning is a problem. No matter how good a reason somebody has, there are reasons why you should not spot zone,” Johnson said, per postancourier.com.

One resident was sympathetic, but blunt in his rejection of proposal.

“I feel for people who are homeless ... but I don’t think this is the place for (a shelter),” said John Crump Jr., who has lived in the area for 52 years, according to journalscene.com. “This is a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, and we don’t need it.”

These arguments did not pass muster with the director of the men’s homeless shelter.

Marty Thomas called the opposition “weak,” saying those opposed to the women’s shelter are saying, “we think this is needed but not in my neighborhood kind of thing,” journalscene.com reported.

Thomas said resident’s of the women’s shelter would have to meet the same requirements of their male counterparts, which would include a background check, finding a job, banning the use of drugs and alcohol, per abcnews4.com.

He said the men’s shelter has been a success, as more than 200 men have been residents during the past three years, and “75 percent of them have success stories,” according to live5news.com.

Those requirements did not quell the worries of one area resident.

“These people might be drug addicts for all we know,” Phyllis Maguire said, per postandcourier.com. “I’m not so sure I trust background checks.”

On Aug. 9, the Summerville Town Council passed the first reading to rezone the property, abcnews4.com reported. A final reading will be held on Set. 13, per live5news.com.