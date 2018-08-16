South Carolina

5 shot at SC home where family was mourning relative’s death

By Teddy Kulmala

August 16, 2018 11:56 AM

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC

Five people were treated for gunshot wounds Wednesday after a gunman walked up to a South Carolina home, where family members were mourning the death of a relative, and opened fire, according to reports.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Greenwood County, where family members were gathered in a yard to remember a relative who died recently, according to FOX Carolina. A gunman walked up to the gathering and began shooting, the station reported.

Five people were treated at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood for gunshot wounds, according to WSPA.

A baby at the home also was injured, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office told the Index-Journal. EMS treated the child on scene.

A person at the gathering returned fire when the shooting started, the newspaper reported.

There have been no arrests.

