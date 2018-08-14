Former Clemson athletics employee now facing a felony theft charge

Less than a week after a former Clemson University athletics department employee was arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge, he now faces a felony charge in connection with missing university property, court records show.

John Samuel Blackman, of Central, was arrested Tuesday by Clemson University police on a charge of grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, according to Pickens County online court records.

Blackman, who was a longtime employee of the sports information office, is prohibited from returning to the Clemson campus while his charges are pending except to come to court, according to bond conditions listed in the Pickens County public index.

The grand larceny charge, which is a felony, carries up to five years in prison, under South Carolina law.

There’s been no word yet on what Blackman is accused of taking or its exact monetary value.

Blackman was released from jail Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, court records show.

He worked for Clemson from 1987 until he retired on June 30, Joe Galbraith, associate director for athletic communications, told The State on Sunday.

The university announced Friday that Blackman was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge after a university investigation that was launched last month when items were reported missing by members of the athletics department. State Law Enforcement Division agents are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.