Celebrated Columbia artist Laura Spong dies at 92

One of South Carolina’s best known and respected artists, Laura Spong, has died.
Spong, of Columbia, died Monday night at 92.
Spong was a prolific and decorated painter, whose abstract expressionist works earned her a reputation as one of South Carolina’s best artists.
She painted for more six decades, including into her 90s. Her works have been purchased by the S.C. State Museum and the S.C. State Art Collection.
IN 2017, Spong was awarded the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Awards for the Arts Lifetime Achievement honor by the S.C. Arts Commission.
