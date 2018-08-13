Driver wouldn’t let him merge into Costco. He jumped into the other car and attacked, SC police say

A South Carolina man had a violent reaction to being prevented from merging into a lane as he was driving to Costco Sunday.

When Caleb Sebastian Crolley was not allowed to move over a lane, he initiated a road rage incident, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The 35-year-old Anderson resident got out of his car and opened the door of the car being driven by the man who enraged Crolley by preventing him from merging into another lane, according to an arrest warrant.

That is when Crolley attacked him, the police reported.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said two witnesses verified that Crolley physically assaulted the other driver at the traffic entrance of the Costco.

The man who was attacked also identified Crolley out of a “six-photo array,” according to the arrest warrant. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a swollen upper lip and an injury to the middle finger on his right hand.

There was no word if the man who was attacked required medical treatment at a hospital or his current medical condition.

Crolley was charged with assault and battery, but has not been arrested, according to Greenville Police Department Public Affairs Manager Donald Porter. He told The State that the incident occurred in Greenville, and police in that jurisdiction have not gone to Anderson to arrest Crolley.

This Costco is the same store where a cut in line for free samples turned into a fight between two 70-year-old men in July, according to police.