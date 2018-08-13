Body found in SC lake after boat found with dog and cellphone but no boater

A body was found in Lake Hartwell on Monday, a day after a boat was found in the lake with its motor running but no one aboard.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Monday morning that a body was found near the Honea Path ramp in Lake Hartwell, according to WSPA. The identity has not yet been released.
A boat was found near the same ramp on Sunday afternoon, according to FOX Carolina. No one was on board the boat, but S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers found a dog and a cellphone on it, the station reported.
The motor on the 20-foot boat was running at the time, The Greenville News reports.
Dive crews from the Department of Natural Resources and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the waters Sunday for what they believed was a fisherman who may have been out on the water overnight, according to WYFF.
