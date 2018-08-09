Former congressional candidate charged with murder of campaign staffer she lived with, SC cops say

A woman who recently ran for a congressional seat was arrested for murder among other charges Wednesday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Curt Cain, the man that Kellie Lynn Collins is charged with shooting to death, worked on her failed congressional campaign in Georgia, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

He also might have been her husband, according to Captain Eric Abdullah.

“It is a possibility that he was married to her,” Abdullah told The State Thursday, saying that is being investigated, but confirming Collins lived with Cain in his Aiken apartment — where his body was discovered.

Sheriff’s deputies found Cain had been shot to death Tuesday after responding to a well-being check, according to Abdullah.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton performed an autopsy on the 41-year-old and determined he died Aug. 4 from a loss of blood after being shot, per WRDW.

Abdullah said Collins was identified as a suspect, and she surrendered herself to the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. The 30-year-old Aiken resident has been charged with murder and grand larceny.

The second charge stems from deputies’ discovery that Cain’s blue Subaru Legacy was missing, according to Abdullah. He did not know if Collins was in possession of the car when she surrendered to law enforcement in Georgia, where she is currently being held until she is extradited to S.C.

Collins was previously a congressional candidate in Georgia’s 10th district, according to The Red & Black, which reported she dropped out of the race before the primary, “for personal reasons.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, Cain served as treasurer on Collins’ campaign, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and that there is no timetable for Collins’ extradition.