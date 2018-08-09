SC restaurant employee beat with club after asking about paycheck, cops say

A 55-year-old man was allegedly beat with a club after going to his employer and asking about not being paid for nearly 100 hours of work, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers went to Tuscanini’s Restaurant at 207 7th Avenue North after reports of an assault about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim told police he went to the restaurant to talk with the suspect, who is also the owner, about getting paid for 94 hours of work he had done. The report said the victim had not yet been paid the $9 per hour he was supposed to be paid.
During the discussion between the suspect and victim, the suspect allegedly got mad, went inside the restaurant and came back outside with a club in his hand, according to the report. The owner then beat the victim once on his left arm and multiple times on his back, authorities said.
Police said the victim had fresh bruises on his elbow and back, but was not taken to the hospital.
Footage from the city camera confirmed the altercation, officers said.
Adel Nassr Mansour, 47, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
