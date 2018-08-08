SC teen who planned to join ISIS changes plea

A Lowcountry man who allegedly tried to leave the U.S. to join up with terrorist group ISIS pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, according to multiple news sources, including the Associated Press.
Zakaryia Abdin, 19, of Ladson, appeared in a Charleston court to change his plea for charges of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Abdin initially was arrested in March 2017 after he was caught by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at the Charleston International Airport. He was attempting to board a flight to the Middle East.
Allegedly, he had been communicating with a person he believed was a member of ISIS, and he pledged his loyalty to the terrorist organization in 2014. Abdin was really communicating with an FBI agent.
In 2015, Abdin was convicted of weapons charges in York County after he allegedly planned ot rob a gun store and kill U.S. soldiers, according to the Rock Hill Herald. When he was arrested, he had an ISIS flag in his room, and the 16-year-old had a handgun.
He was paroled in 2016.
Abdin could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000.
