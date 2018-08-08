What do Beyonce, Jack White and The Lumineers have in common? They say no phones

South Carolina

Carrie Underwood coming to South Carolina

Teddy Kulmala

August 08, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform in Columbia next year.

The Colonial Life Arena announced Wednesday morning that Underwood will perform at the arena on Sept. 29, 2019, as part of “The Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

Underwood last came to Columbia in September 2016.

Since winning “American Idol” in 2005, she has topped the charts with songs “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Something in the Water” and “Two Black Cadillacs,” among others.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

