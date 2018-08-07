SC lawmakers sue to block Gov. McMaster from putting ally on Santee Cooper board

The S.C. Senate is suing to block Gov. Henry McMaster from unilaterally appointing his longtime ally to lead Santee Cooper’s board.
Tuesday’s lawsuit — filed with the S.C. Supreme Court — comes two weeks after McMaster tapped former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon as the next chairman of the state-owned power company — without the Senate’s consent.
“We have tried diligently to find a way out of this situation short of legal action,” Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, those efforts were unsuccessful, and were compelled to act today to protect the vital constitutional right and responsibility of the Senate’s advice and consent to important appointments like chair of the Santee Cooper board.”
The legal challenge is likely to exacerbate tensions between McMaster and top legislators as he works to persuade them to sell Santee Cooper, which racked up $4 billion in debt before pulling the plug on the decade-long V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project in Fairfield County.
McMaster has said offloading the Moncks Corner-based power giant is the only way to pay off that debt and ensure the costs aren’t passed down to the 2 million S.C. residents who rely on Santee Cooper for power.
But several top lawmakers, including Senate Transportation Committee chairman Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, are protective of the state-owned power company, citing its relatively cheap electricity and its economic development successes.
The Senate’s lawsuit challenges McMaster’s authority to unilaterally appoint Condon to the board after the Senate failed to confirm the Charleston Republican earlier this year.
McMaster tapped Condon for the job in March, three months after the governor forced out former Santee Cooper board chairman Leighton Lord, accusing the Columbia attorney of hiding damaging information about the nuclear debacle and failing to cooperate with the governor’s office.
Condon received a positive recommendation from the Public Utilities Review Committee, but time ran out on the 2018 legislative session before he could get an up-or-down vote from the full Senate or its Judiciary Committee.
State law allows the governor to appoint temporary replacements to certain vacancies that come open when the state Senate is in recess. McMaster’s office studied the law and believes the governor can make the hire, McMaster’s spokesman has said.
But, some lawmakers argue, that power does not apply in Condon’s situation because the Senate had chances to confirm the Charleston Republican but did not.
Santee Cooper’s next board meeting is Aug. 20. If Condon assumes the role of board chairman, any actions he or the board takes could be challenged in court, top senators have warned.
Santee Cooper has been without a permanent board chairman since Lord’s ouster in December.
McMaster has called Santee Cooper a “rogue agency,” citing its covert efforts to lobby lawmakers against its own sale, and says he needs a chairman of integrity.
Senators have said Condon’s confirmation process has timed out and must start over when lawmakers return to Columbia in January.
