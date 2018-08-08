Trump plan would slow pollution cleanups, but SCE&G isn’t waiting

For decades, the toxic legacy of making electricity from coal lay at the bottom of a pond near the Wateree River in eastern Richland County.

The blackened ash, coating the pond’s floor, contained arsenic and other pollutants that poisoned groundwater and trickled into the Wateree, upstream from the state’s only national park.

Today, after years of dumping ash from its coal-fired Wateree Station power plant into the pond, SCE&G is nearing completion of a multi-million-dollar cleanup. The effort, launched in 2012, is credited with cleansing groundwater and reducing the threat of a catastrophic spill of pollution into the Wateree River, above Congaree National Park.

Since 2012, SCE&G has excavated and removed 2.7 million tons of ash and dirt from the coal-ash pond at its Wateree Station on U.S. 601. Part of the cleanup has been completed and approved by state regulators. The remainder will be completed by mid-2019, according to an email from SCE&G and a July report the utility made to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Opened in 1970, the Wateree Station power plant lies in a sparsely populated area of eastern Richland County, near the Sumter County line.

Many residents who live in the area rely on wells. So far, no evidence of drinking water contamination from the coal ash has surfaced.

Still, the fear of a spill powered the cleanup. Arsenic, one of the key pollutants in coal ash, can cause vomiting, diarrhea and paralysis in people exposed to elevated levels. It also has been linked to various cancers.

Records from monitoring wells show arsenic levels in area groundwater have dropped since the cleanup began in 2012.

“This is a tremendous success story,’’ said Frank Holleman, a Greenville attorney who is with the Southern Environmental Law Center. “It shows how citizens groups, and the people around Eastover and Columbia have had a real effect on cleaning up serious pollution.’’

Holleman’s organization, representing the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, settled a lawsuit with SCE&G in 2012 that required the utility to clean up the coal ash at Wateree Station. That suit was one of several the group settled with S.C. utilities, putting the state ahead of many others in cleaning up its approximately 20 commercial coal-ash ponds.

Santee Cooper, Duke cleaning up ash ponds, too

The safety of coal ash ponds has been a focus of attention nationally since 2008, when a spill in Tennessee sent billions of gallons of polluted coal waste across a river valley.

The success of the Wateree cleanup comes as many utilities — and President Donald Trump’s administration — are seeking to delay coal-ash cleanups, citing high costs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed easing rules that require coal ash be cleaned up. The proposal came at the urging of utilities, worried about the estimated $32 million to $100 million a year in compliance costs, The Washington Post reported.

The proposed rule changes would give utilities more freedom in how they dispose of toxic coal ash and more time to complete the cleanups, according to news reports and environmental organizations.

In South Carolina, however, SCE&G, Duke Energy and the state-owned Santee Cooper utility already have signed binding legal agreements to clean up their coal-ash ponds, or they have told state regulators they will dig up the ponds and remove the material.

Those cleanups either are under way or planned for the near future.

Santee Cooper is excavating ash ponds at its now-closed Grainger power station, west of Myrtle Beach. Overall, the utility is in the process of cleaning up 12 million tons of coal ash across eastern South Carolina.

Meanwhile, ash ponds near Anderson, in the Upstate, and Hartsville, in the Pee Dee region, are being excavated by Duke Energy.

However, Dominion Energy, the Virginia-based utility that wants to buy SCE&G parent SCANA, is among the utilities that have not committed to digging up and removing ash from all of its waste ponds.

Rare praise for SCE&G

Praise from environmentalists and others has been in short supply for SCE&G during the past year.

Critics have hammered the utility for walking away from a partially finished nuclear construction project, northwest of Columbia. That joint project with Santee Cooper cost the utilities $9 billion, much of which they propose to charge ratepayers.

Spokeswoman Aimee Murray said SCE&G plans to complete the coal-ash cleanup. The utility did not provide a cost estimate or say whether it was charging its customers for the cleanup. But the utility’s 2017 annual report shows SCE&G spent $23.6 million over a three-year period to clean up ash ponds and establish landfills.

“The company does not anticipate any schedule changes to its coal-ash removal plans and estimates that it will complete the removal of coal ash at Wateree Station by mid-2019,’’ Murray said in an email to The State.

While arsenic levels in groundwater on parts of the Wateree site remain slightly above the federal standard for safe drinking water, those levels now are substantially lower than in 2012, according to SCE&G’s July report to DHEC.

Holleman said dwindling levels of arsenic in groundwater show how important it was to remove the source of the pollution — coal ash — from SCE&G’s Wateree Station.

“Instead of their being a toxic dump literally on the edge of the river, there now is a grass field,’’ Holleman said. “This should tell others in the industry that they can do it, too.’’