100,000 bullets, five guns stolen from SC gun show

More than 100,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen from the Jamil Temple, outside Columbia, where a gun show was taking place over last weekend, according to law enforcement officials.
Five guns also were taken, officials said.
The Lexington County sheriff’s department is investigating.
“We responded to the Jamil Temple parking lot Saturday morning after several thefts were called in,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
“Several people had items stolen from their trailers parked overnight Friday. Each victim was part of the event and storing merchandise in the trailers.”
Ammunition stored in bags, cans or cases was stolen from two trailers, Koon said. Based on information that the victims provided to detectives, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition is missing.
“Five firearms were also stolen from one of the trailers,” Koon said. “They’ve all been entered into a national database as stolen.”
Koon said investigators have collected potential evidence from some of the trailers and other items left behind. He urged anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department.
Jamil Temple, a well-known meetnig center for Shriners, holds gun shows several times a year.
