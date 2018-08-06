Army soldier accused of Myrtle Beach murder dead by suicide

The man accused of a January murder at a Myrtle Beach hotel killed himself on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dorchester County coroner Paul Brouthers said Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, 19, shot himself in his mother’s home in the Summerville area on Sunday. His mother heard the shot and found Dunmeyer dead.

Dunmeyer was free on $50,000 bond from Horry County for the killing of Collee Muirhead. Part of his bond conditions allowed him to live with his mother.

Horry County Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin previously said Dunmeyer and Muirhead were involved in prostitution and he killed her at the Beachcomber Inn, along Ocean Boulevard, following a disagreement. Muirhead was shot in the head from a distance of about 18 inches, the prosecutor said. Officers said Dunmeyer confessed to the killing, but his attorney said there are mitigating factors to the crime.

Myrtle Beach Police charged Dunmeyer with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His first court hearing was held Jan. 24 shortly after 4 p.m.

Dunmeyer served in the U.S. Army Airborne’s 82nd Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, at the time of the killing. On June 22, Dunmeyer was “administratively separated” from the Army.

When a judge initially granted him bond one condition was that Dunmeyer was to be released into military custody at Fort Bragg. That was later modified to allow him to live with relatives in Dorchester County. Neighbors said they saw Dunmeyer wandering the neighborhood “aimlessly” while on bond.