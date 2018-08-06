Looking for good health care? SC might not be best place to find it, study says

South Carolina has one of the worst health care systems in the country , according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study — which assesses states and the District of Columbia by cost, access and outcomes — ranked the Palmetto State 44th, according to Wallethub.

The state was also ranked 49th when it comes to cost, only beating out North Carolina and Alaska.

Wallethub analyzed factors like cost of a medical visit, average monthly insurance premium, share of adults who don’t go to the doctor due to cost, quality of the public hospital system and infant mortality rate to rank each state.

South Carolina only ranked above 25th in one metric: the percent of medical residents retained, according to a spokeswoman for Wallethub. South Carolina ranked 25th for physician medicare acceptance rate, 27th for average monthly insurance premium and 29th for hospital beds per capita.

Among the Palmetto state’s lowest rankings are in the categories of overall outcomes (41), percent of insured adults (41) and percent of adults with no dental visit in the past year (43).

Here’s who ranked lower than South Carolina overall:

45. Oklahoma

46. Alabama

47. North Carolina

48. Arkansas

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi

51. Louisiana