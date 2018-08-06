Teen charged in SC crash that killed 75-year-old man

An 18-year-old was charged in an Upstate crash that killed a 75-year-old man Sunday, according to authorities.
The deadly crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday about 3.5 miles east of Easley, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Ford SUV driven by 18-year-old Marcio Antunez-Aleman was traveling west on Shady Acres Circle when it entered an intersection at South Fish Trap Road and crashed into an Oldsmobile car, Sutherland said. The crash killed the driver of the Oldsmobile.
Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 75-year-old John Pressley of Greenville, according to WYFF.
Both Pressley and Antunez-Aleman were wearing seat belts, Sutherland said. Antunez-Aleman was not injured.
Troopers charged the 18-year-old with reckless homicide and no driver’s license, Sutherland said.
Reckless homicide carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
Comments