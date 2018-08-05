He chased paramedics with an ax, then tried to steal an ambulance, SC cops say

A South Carolina man chased paramedics with an ax, rammed a van into an ambulance and then tried to steal the ambulance, according to media reports.
Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday a barricaded suspect at a home on Gwinn Mill Road in the Pauline area of Spartanburg County, about 85 miles northwest of Columbia, according to WSPA.
There, they found 19-year-old Jacob Robertson, who threatened paramedics and tried to leave, according to WYFF.
Robertson chased paramedics with an ax and rammed a van into an ambulance, which he then tried to steal, according to FOX Carolina. One of the paramedics was taken to the hospital with an arm injury, the station reported.
Robertson is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Spartanburg County jail records. He remains jailed on $18,000 bond, records show.
Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature carries up to 20 years in prison, under South Carolina law. Grand larceny carries up to 10 years.
Comments