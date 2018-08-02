An infant was suffering cardiac arrest, now the mother has been charged with murder, SC cops say

A South Carolina teenager has been charged with murdering her 7-week-old baby, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyasia Lambright was charged with murder/homicide by child abuse, according to an arrest warrant.

An infant was brought in to an area hospital Monday suffering from cardiac arrest, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest warrant, the infant’s death was caused by physical injuries inflicted by the 18-year-old Lambright.

The child suffered “blunt force injuries which resulted in death,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Orangeburg teenager’s bond was not set, instead it was deferred to a “circuit court judge’s discretion at a later date,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release. “No reason in the world could justify fatally injuring the most innocent of the innocents — a small child who hasn’t even taken its first step, who now never will, at least on this earth.”

The sheriff’s office said that Lambright faces a minimum of 20 years in prison, and potentially a life sentence, if convicted of the charge.