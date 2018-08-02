Rain after train derails in York County keeps road entrance closed, traffic detoured

A York County road near where a train derailed Wednesday remained closed Thursday after heavy rains slowed repairs, officials said.

Rowells Road at the intersection of Cureton Ferry Road is closed until train crews can finish track repairs at the site, S.C. Department of Transportation and York County officials said.

A detour of about a mile and a half remains in place.

Heavy storms hit York County Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing the delay in re-opening the road, state officials said. Officials hope to have the road open by late Thursday.

No one was injured Wednesday when five Norfolk Southern cars derailed. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.