Firefighters: Man dies after falling out of tube in river

A man who was pulled from a North Carolina river has died following what rescuers believe was a tubing accident.
Asheville Fire Department spokeswoman Kelley Klope tells news outlets in a statement that 63-year-old Lawrence Ham died Tuesday afternoon. She says the Sumter, South Carolina man had fallen out of a tube in the French Broad River.
Klope says two men who were eating lunch along the river jumped in and pulled Ham from the water. Kenny Waldron and Jacob Cabe were doing CPR when rescuers arrived. Ham was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.
She says the river was running higher and faster than usual following days of rain.
