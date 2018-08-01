Charlotte woman faces 100 years in prison for fake Rock Hill Oxyco prescriptions

A Charlotte woman could face up to 100 years in prison, if convicted, after she was charged Monday in York County with buying Oxycodone at Rock Hill pharmacies with fake prescriptions and phony identifications , police said.

Chervon Nikole Brown, 34, had just been released from jail in Charlotte, arrested for other drug charges after she was on probation for identification fraud, records show.

Brown was charged by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control agents with four counts of heroin trafficking of between 14 grams and 28 grams, arrest warrants and jail records show. The opioid derivative in the cases against Brown involves Oxycodone, a painkiller available only by prescription.

Brown is charged with using another person’s identity to get prescriptions of Oxycodone at CVS pharmacies in February and March, arrest warrants show. Brown also was charged with using prescriptions that had no relationship with a medical practitioner, warrants state.

This is the second felony arrest of a Mecklenburg County resident for pharmacy prescription scams at Rock Hill pharmacies in the past month. In July, Byron Christopher Leak, a medical doctor from Huntersville, N.C., was charged with 15 counts of trafficking opioids in July after Leak wrote phony prescriptions used at the same pharmacies that Brown went to fort drugs, police said.

State health investigators did not say if the arrests of Brown and Leak are related. However, the investigation into both cases is ongoing, said Tommy Crosby, DHEC spokesperson.

Brown was charged in May with possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, and obtaining property under false pretenses, Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail records show.

Convictions for heroin trafficking in South Carolina for that weight of drugs carry a minimum of 25 years in prison for each offense, state law shows.

Brown was released Tuesday from the York County jail after posting $40,000 bond on the trafficking arrests, jail records show.