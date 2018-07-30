Looking for a job? Natural Light wants to put your resume on a NASCAR racer

Ever feel like you have a great resume, but you just can’t get enough eyes on it? Well, Natural Light is here to help.
The beer company will be placing the resume, photo and contact information on the side of Chris Buescher’s race car during the South Point 400 Race in Las Vegas, the company said in a news release.
“You worked hard in college and the struggle is real for graduates across America as you begin the hunt for a full-time job,” the news release said. “Employers can receive over 80 entry-level resumes in a single month, so now more than ever, job-seekers need to make themselves stand out.”
Natural Light — commonly referred to as “Natty Light” — is popular among college students for its low cost and 30-can case size. The winner of the contest will be announced Sept. 10, just before the South Point 400 on Sept. 16.
To enter, participants must:
- be over the age of 21
- send their resumes to NattyRaceResume@naturallight.com
- submit before the Aug. 6 deadline.
