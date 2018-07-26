No prison for former cop who stole more than $20,000 from evidence locker, SC prosecutor says

A former police officer was sentenced Thursday for stealing money from her department’s evidence locker, according to a South Carolina prosecutor.
Stephanie Grant Bridge stole more than $20,000 from evidence at the Walterboro Police Department, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone.
But the 49-year-old will not be going to prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in office and grand larceny, the solicitor’s office said.
Instead, the solicitor’s office reported that Bridge received a “3-year suspended sentence and 3 years of probation,” during her appearance at the Colleton County Courthouse.
According to the solicitor’s office, Grant was also “ordered to perform 200 hours of community service,” and has paid $22,075 in restitution.
The police department discovered the missing cash when it performed an audit of the evidence room in 2014, according to the solicitor’s office.
“As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain,” Stone said in a news release. “She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system.”
