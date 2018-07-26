No prison for former cop who stole more than $20,000 from evidence locker, SC prosecutor says

A former police officer was sentenced Thursday for stealing money from her department’s evidence locker, according to a South Carolina prosecutor.

Stephanie Grant Bridge stole more than $20,000 from evidence at the Walterboro Police Department, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone.

But the 49-year-old will not be going to prison after pleading guilty to misconduct in office and grand larceny, the solicitor’s office said.

Instead, the solicitor’s office reported that Bridge received a “3-year suspended sentence and 3 years of probation,” during her appearance at the Colleton County Courthouse.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to the solicitor’s office, Grant was also “ordered to perform 200 hours of community service,” and has paid $22,075 in restitution.

The police department discovered the missing cash when it performed an audit of the evidence room in 2014, according to the solicitor’s office.

“As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain,” Stone said in a news release. “She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system.”