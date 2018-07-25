Months after famous SC civil rights activist shot, police charge suspected killer

A man has been arrested after the fatal shooting of a Charleston civil rights activist in New Orleans earlier this year, according to a police statement.
The New Orleans Police charged Roosevelt Iglus, 26, in the death of Black Lives Matter champion Muhiyidin Elamin Moye — more commonly known as Muhiyidin d’Baha — who was shot in the leg while biking in the Gravier neighborhood on February 6.
D’Baha was taken to a hospital, where he died of blood loss.
At the crime scene, police found a bullet and a hat. A camera was also facing the likely crime scene. At the time, police believed d’Baha was the victim of an attempted robbery.
D’Baha was in the Louisiana city for Mardi Gras with his girlfriend.
While investigating d’Baha’s death, investigators received a tip from Crimestoppers, which lead them to Iglus, according to the statement. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
D’Baha was famous for a viral video in which he snatched a Confederate flag from a protester outside the College of Charleston.
According to the Washington Post, d’Baha said he tried to wrestle the flag away to “help them understand what it is to meet a real resistance, to meet people that aren’t scared.”
