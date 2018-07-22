He choked a pregnant woman and slammed her head into a refrigerator, SC cops say

A South Carolina man choked his pregnant girlfriend and slammed her head into a refrigerator during an argument, according to police.
The assault was reported Saturday evening at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where the victim was receiving treatment, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. The victim told officers she was attacked in her home by her now-ex-boyfriend on Monday.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, the suspect came to the victim’s apartment and woke her by knocking on the door, according to the report. He began questioning her about a relationship she allegedly was having with another man.
When the victim denied the affair and refused to answer anymore of the suspect’s questions, he became angry and choked the woman, then hit her head on a refrigerator, police said. The victim, who did not have any visible injuries, said she felt faint after the incident. She also is three months pregnant with the suspect’s baby.
Police referred the victim to Safe Homes but she refused shelter. Investigators plan to obtain warrants for the suspect.
