Clemson’s massive, $212 million complex on track to open by move-in

Clemson University’s massive, seven-building complex is on track to open by the first day of school, a university official said Friday.
Douthit Hills (pronounced DOW-thit) will house 780 students, a dining hall and ground-level shops, according to the university’s website.
On Friday, construction equipment was still visible around and inside the glass windows of the $212 million complex’s main building, referred to as “the Hub.” Shelves at the ground-level market were assembled, complete with signs, but sat empty. Employees at the adjacent Starbucks worked around light fixtures that had yet to be hung to put finishing touches on the coffee shop.
But Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith said it will be ready to go before classes start August 22.
The complex, across S.C. 93 from the president’s house, will house first-year students in the east dorms and sophomores, juniors and seniors in the west dorms, Galbraith said.
Amenities in the west dorms will include studio, two- and four-bedroom apartments, courtyards and landscaped walkways, according to Clemson’s website.
Comments