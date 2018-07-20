Myrtle Beach police name suspect in prostitution, human trafficking case

Myrtle Beach police identified a suspect who they say forced a woman into prostitution in the Grand Strand area.
Dequan Jonquil Blakeney was arrested in North Carolina on Friday, according to Capt. Joey Crosby. Myrtle Beach police have warrants for human trafficking, kidnapping, and third-degree assault and those will be served once Blakeney is extradited to South Carolina.
A 22-year-old victim told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police about the crime on Tuesday.
According to Myrtle Beach police, the victim said she was taken to several cities, including Myrtle Beach, and forced to participate as a prostitute in a sex trafficking operation.
FBI Columbia office, FBI Charlotte office, FBI Myrtle Beach office, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department all investigated the case.
