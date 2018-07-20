Democrat Smith hires former Obama, Clinton staffer as new campaign manager

James Smith, the Democratic candidate for S.C. governor, Friday named an alum of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, Scott Hogan, as his campaign manager.

Hogan is Smith’s fourth campaign manager since the Columbia Democrat announced his run for governor last year. He succeeds Mike McCauley, who parted ways with the Smith campaign shortly after the June 12 primary, which Smith easily won.

The Friday announcement comes four days after the Republican Governors Association launched an attack ad to trying to tie Smith to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who lost his 2016 presidential primary bid to Clinton, who Smith supported.

“Scott has the skills, experience and drive to take our campaign to victory in this race,” Smith said in a statement. “We have a strong staff that is deeply rooted in South Carolina, and Scott brings the ability to forge it all into a winning combination.”

Smith’s pick for lieutenant governor, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster, said Hogan will help “deliver our message of building a better future for all South Carolinians.”

Most recently, Hogan was campaign manager for U.S. Senate candidate Jenny Wilson of Utah. Previously, he worked as Minnesota state director for the Everytown for Gun Safety gun-control group.

In 2015, Hogan joined Clinton’s presidential campaign to help organize voters in Minnesota. Hogan also worked on President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Also Friday, Smith announced four other new hires:

▪ Retired Lt. Col. J.C. Glick as state veterans coordinator

▪ Former state Rep. Virginia Leaman Crocker as scheduling director

▪ Iraq war Marine veteran Patrick Elswick as Upstate veterans coordinator

▪ Former OneColumbia staffer Ashleigh Lancaster as events coordinator

Smith will face Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election. A Democrat has not been elected S.C. governor since 1998.