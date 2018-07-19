Stormy Daniels show at West Columbia strip Columbia canceled, lawyer says

Stormy Daniels scheduled performance at a West Columbia strip club Thursday was canceled, according to the club’s attorney.
Harry Heizer, the attorney for Platinum West, said Daniels tour bus broke down and the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump will not perform at the club as planned as part of her “Make America Horny Again” tour.
Club promoters are attempting to reschedule Daniels’ performance.
There is some good news for the fans who went to Platinum West in hopes of seeing the pornographic film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Management has removed the customary cover fee because of the canceled show, meaning all customers will get in free Thursday.
Tickets for Daniels’ show at Platinum West were $20 if bought in advance and $25 on Thursday. There were some discounted rates. Anyone dressed like President Trump would have gotten in at half price, while those dressed as Hillary Clinton would have received free admission.
This would not have been Daniels’ first time in the Palmetto State. She performed at a North Myrtle Beach club in March and a Greenville club in January.
There is no word on where Daniels’ bus broke down, but it is another difficulty she has had to deal with on the tour.
Daniels was arrested during a performance in Columbus, Ohio after being accused of breaking a little-known state law saying adult entertainers were not to allow touching. Daniels was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts during a performance at a strip club.
She was charged with three misdemeanor counts of illegal sexual oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but the charges were dropped later that day.
