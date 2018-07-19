‘It’s time you catch hell.’ Tensions erupt as Midlands utility board refuses to resign

Tensions over the pay scandal involving Tri-County Electric Cooperative’s board members erupted Thursday when the part-time board members refused demands, made by a room full of angry customers, that they resign.
The tiny co-op’s board, under fire for paying themselves more than three times the national average for co-op directors, also enraged the crowd by refusing to schedule a meeting for customers to vote on whether to fire the entire board.
That meeting is required by law after more than 1,600 Tri-County customers signed a petition calling for their removal, an unprecedented step in the 80-year history of South Carolina’s electric co-ops.
The rural Midlands community took that step after The State reported that Tri-County’s part-time board members had given themselves roughly $52,000 per member in pay and benefits in 2016, in part by collecting per diem pay from an inordinate number of meetings and by awarding themselves health insurance plans.
“We grew up with all of y’all. We went to school with y’all. So we trusted y’all,” said Betty Campbell, one of roughly 100 Tri-County customers who packed the board’s monthly meeting Thursday in St. Matthews.
Customers, including a handful who signed up to speak and dozens more who shouted from their seats, said they felt blindsided and betrayed by community members they had elected to the board. Tri-County serves roughly 13,600 customers in tight-knit communities in parts of Calhoun, Orangeburg, Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Sumter counties.
“This membership … is clearly energized beyond anything I’ve seen in my time,” John Felder, Tri-County’s general counsel, remarked during the meeting.
Board members seldom addressed the crowd’s questions directly, sometimes referring them to chief executive Chad Lowder. They did not respond to periodic calls for their resignations. They left the meeting room quickly after adjourning and were gone from the building within minutes, according to Tri-County staff.
Tensions already were high when the meeting began. Customers waited more than an hour in their seats the board members to show up, in part because those members were meeting with a separate attorney in another room.
Growing restless, the crowd chanted “Just resign.” One customer, Barbara Weston, ultimately grabbed a live mic and began recounting details of the board’s pay and benefits.
“That’s our money,” Weston told a riled-up crowd. “It is not fair. It is not right, and we are not trusting them with any more of our money or our time.”
State Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, joined the crowd in calling for the remaining board members’ resignations. Three board members already have quit. Two of them, Barry Hutto and Jeff Reeves, resigned in protest on May 17, the same day a proposal to limit the board’s pay was defeated after some board members campaigned against it.
“What has happened here has caused people to lose trust in this board,” Brawley said. “I don’t know where you go from here other than to resign. … There is still time to be honorable.”
Asked why the board would not set an official date for the vote on firing the board, chairman Heath Hill told the crowd, “The attorneys are going to have to look over all this stuff.”
Joe Henry Smith, an 80-year-old Elloree resident, was not satisfied.
“Y’all have run this train off the track,” he said moments after stepping up to a mic. “It’s time you catch hell.”
