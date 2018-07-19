Voluntary recall on popular bread, Swiss rolls sold in SC

Flowers Foods has issued a voluntary recall on Swiss rolls sold nationwide under the names of Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value; and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread that is distributed in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
The products are being recalled because of the potential presence of salmonella in the whey flour used in the production of the baked goods.
In a news release from Flowers Foods, the company says that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Check UPC codes and Best By dates on this link or go to www.flowerfoods.com.
