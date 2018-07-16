SC lottery generates record $435 million for education, officials say

The South Carolina lottery generated a record $435 million for education for the fiscal year that ended June 30, state officials said Monday.
The increase in lottery revenue was caused by “continued popularity of instant ‘scratch-off’ tickets and increased interest in ‘local’ draw games like Pick 3, Pick 4, and Palmetto Cash 5, as well as jackpot runs for Powerball and Mega Millions,” according to a statement from the S.C. Education Lottery.
Last year, the lottery generated roughly $400 million for education, close to the previous record of $405 million, the news release said.
“We are grateful to our loyal players, hardworking retailers and dedicated staff whose contributions have created opportunities for so many deserving South Carolinians. The lottery will keep the momentum going and continue to raise funds for education in a responsible manner,” S.C. Education Lottery Executive Director Hogan Brown said in a statement.
Lottery funds are primarily used to fund merit-based scholarships, but are also used to support K-12 education, buy buses and pay for other education programs.
The legislature considered revamping the lottery scholarship program during the legislative session — as a new grade scale increases the number of eligible high school students — but the reforms failed to get enough attention amid a busy legislative session.
Though the lottery has generated more than $5 billion since it started in 2002, a recent report from the Legislative Audit Council found the legislature used lottery money to replace, not supplement, state education funding. As a result, schools — primarily colleges and universities — have received $2.1 billion less than the legislature promised, according to the audit.
