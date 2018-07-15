1 killed, teen driver and 3 others injured when car hits SC building

One person was killed and four others — including the teenage driver — were injured when a pickup crashed into a building early Saturday, according to troopers.
Then crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in Bamberg County, about 60 miles south of Columbia, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east Ehrhardt Road near Washington Street, not far from Bamberg, when the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a building, Southern said. The front seat passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.
The identity will he released by the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
The 16-year driver, who also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken by EMS to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, Southern said.
Three backseat passengers were taken to hospitals in Orangeburg and Colleton County, Southern said. There was no word on the extent of their injuries, and Southern said it was unknown if any of them were wearing seat belts.
