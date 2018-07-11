Former SC megachurch pastor makes big announcement about his new ministry

Perry Noble has not delivered many sermons to his congregation in person since being ousted from the South Carolina megachurch he founded.

His new church, Second Chance Church, has so far primarily operated as an online ministry, with the former NewSpring Church pastor posting most of his sermons to his Facebook page.

That is expected to change soon, and Noble used his Facebook page to share the news: Second Chance is getting a brick-and-mortar location.

"It’s starting to come together!" Noble wrote on Facebook. "So thankful the Lord has provided us a place to meet."

Noble said the building to house Second Chance will be in Anderson, and he expects to begin holding services there in "mid- to late September."

Noble said until all the permits are acquired for the building, the congregation "will continue to gather online every week!"

In a picture that Noble shared on Facebook, the church's sign does not stand out among businesses in the Clemson Boulevard strip mall. Other tenants include Target, Lowe's Home Improvement, Petsmart, Michaels and Ashley Furniture.

Noble closed his post with a slogan he uses often and one that is his page's image — "The best IS yet to come!"

It has been a steady climb for Noble the past two years. He was removed from NewSpring in July 2016 because of alcohol and family issues, independentmail.com reported.

NewSpring is South Carolina's largest church, with more than 30,000 members in 17 cities, including three in the Midlands. NewSpring has 14 campuses in the Palmetto State, but the church has lost membership after its split with Noble.

NewSpring’s roots go back to a 1998 Bible study group in Noble’s apartment, and its first official service was in January 2000. The church had an income of $64 million in 2015, according to an annual report on the church’s website.